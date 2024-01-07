Galway Bay FM

7 January 2024

Galway to host Annual Sportsturf Ireland Conference and Trade Show from Tuesday

Galway will host the annual Sportsturf Ireland Conference & Trade Show, from Tuesday to Thursday of this week.

The Galmont Hotel in the heart of  Galway will be the venue this year seeing the introduction of the Sustainability Forum on Tuesday and back by popular demand their Trade Show Reception featuring complimentary finger food and refreshments.

Damien McLaverty is the General Manager of the ATPI and He and Noel Connolly joined John Mulligan in studio on Sunday to talk about the conference.

Ticket details are on the ATPI Sportsturf Ireland website and Facebook page.

