Galway to face Cork in All-Ireland Handball Semi-Finals

Moycullen lads Martin and Diarmuid Mulkerrins showed nerves of steel to book a semi-final meeting against Cork next weekend.

In today’s quarter-final against Kilkenny pair, Peter and Patrick Funchion, played in Crinkle Co. Offaly, the Galway brothers drew on all their experiences to clinch the tiebreaker 21-20. Martin, the 2018 Senior singles champion, and younger brother Diarmuid, recently crowed U21 Champion, defended match point three times to clinch a thriller 21-20. Having lost the first 21-8 the Tribesmen regrouped and won the second on a convincing 21-10 scoreline. The subsequent tiebreaker see-sawed between the pairs, the Cats raced into a 9-0 lead but the Galway lads dug deep to tie the match at 10-10.

A series of spin serves, flawless roof shots and precision kill shots saw the Moycullen duo 20-12 ahead and looking like running out winners. However, the two Kilkenny lads, both seeded senior players, hit their purple patch and incredibly the match was tied at 20-20.

Kilkenny served to win but a super rekill by Diarmuid resulted in a side out giving the Galway lads two serves to win. The crowd, silenced by the tension, saw the Funchion brothers defend two match points, regain serve and it looked as if the opportunity was gone for the Mulkerrins’.

But what composure from the Galway lads, showing ice in their veins to finish two consecutive long rally with a cracking two wall pass and a kill shot to regain serve and go on to clinch what had been billed as the tie of the quarter finals on a 21-20 scoreline – and that it was. It’s Kingscourt Co. Cavan for next’s semi against Cork opponents.