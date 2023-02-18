Galway to compete in Leinster Minor Hurling Championship following congress decision

Galway GAA’s motion to have the Minor Hurlers compete in the Leinster Hurling Championship was passed last night following a vote on the opening day of Congress at Croke Park.

In Previous years, Galway had only entered the championship at the Semi-Final, and more recently, the Quarter Final stage of the championship and would have faced teams that already benefited from a provincial championship.

However, the motion brought forward to last night was supported by an incredible 78% of delegates

This now means that Galway will now compete in all three Leinster hurling championships – senior, U-20, and minor – from 2024.

Chairman of Galway GAA Paul Bellew, spoke to John Mulligan.