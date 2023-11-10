10 November 2023
Galway to Begin Walsh Hurling Cup Defence against Laois and Offaly
Defending champions Galway have been paired with Laois and Offaly in the group stages of the 2024 Walsh Cup.
Henry Shefflin’s side face the losers of the Round 1 tie between their two opponents on January 7th, before taking on the winners seven days later.
The Tribesmen beat Wexford 0-23 to 0-15 in last year’s final at Chadwicks Wexford Park, a game that doubled up with their National Hurling League Fixture.
The final is scheduled for Sunday, 28th January.
Walsh Cup
Group 1
Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford
Group 2
Antrim, Westmeath, Dublin
Group 3
Offaly, Laois, Galway
Round 1
Thursday, January 4
Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park
Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park
Round 2
Sunday, January 7
Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park
Losers Dublin/Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park/Parnell Park
Losers Laois/Offaly v Galway, Ballinsloe/Tullamore
Round 3
Sunday, January 14
Wexford v Losers Carlow/Kilkenny Chadwicks Wexford Park/Nowlan Park
Antrim v Winners Dublin/Westmeath TEG Cusack Park/Parnell Park
Galway v Winners Laois/Offaly Ballinsloe/Tullamore
Semi-finals
Sunday, January 21
Winners Carlow/Kilkenny v Wexford Chadwicks Wexford Park/Nowlan Park
Winners Group 2 v Winners Group 3 TBC
Final
January 28
Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Wexford v Galway in the Allianz Hurling League/Walsh Cup Final here!#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/JqyB2uRTmF
— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 4, 2023