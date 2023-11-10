Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway to Begin Walsh Hurling Cup Defence against Laois and Offaly

Galway to Begin Walsh Hurling Cup Defence against Laois and Offaly

Defending champions Galway have been paired with Laois and Offaly in the group stages of the 2024 Walsh Cup.

Henry Shefflin’s side face the losers of the Round 1 tie between their two opponents on January 7th, before taking on the winners seven days later.

The Tribesmen beat Wexford 0-23 to 0-15 in last year’s final at Chadwicks Wexford Park, a game that doubled up with their National Hurling League Fixture.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, 28th January.

==

Walsh Cup

Group 1

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford

Group 2

Antrim, Westmeath, Dublin

Group 3

Offaly, Laois, Galway

Round 1

Thursday, January 4

Dublin v Westmeath, Parnell Park
Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park

Round 2

Sunday, January 7

Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park
Losers Dublin/Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park/Parnell Park
Losers Laois/Offaly v Galway, Ballinsloe/Tullamore

Round 3

Sunday, January 14

Wexford v Losers Carlow/Kilkenny Chadwicks Wexford Park/Nowlan Park
Antrim v Winners Dublin/Westmeath TEG Cusack Park/Parnell Park
Galway v Winners Laois/Offaly Ballinsloe/Tullamore

Semi-finals

Sunday, January 21

Winners Carlow/Kilkenny v Wexford Chadwicks Wexford Park/Nowlan Park
Winners Group 2 v Winners Group 3 TBC

Final

January 28

