Galway team unchanged for Monaghan clash

The Galway football team to play Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter Final on Saturday at 4pm in Pearse Stadium is unchanged from the side that started in the drawn game last weekend against Armagh. That means that Sean Mulkerrins, who went off injured in the second half last Sunday in Sligo, is deemed fit to start at wing-back and Damien Comer is added to the match-day squad at No 25 as he bids to make his first appearance since the opening-round group game against Derry five weeks ago.