Galway Team Named To Face Monaghan In TG4 Senor Championship Decider

Galway Ladies Football Manager Tim Rabbit has kept faith with the same team who beat Tipperary for their final TG4 Senior Championship Group Game with Monaghan on Sunday at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmuida in Carrick on Shannon.

The Galway Ladies Football Team And Panel To Face Monaghan

Monaghan have also named their starting fifteen with Shauna Coyle coming into the team instead of Eva Woods.

Throw in on Sunday is at 1pm.

A win for Galway on Sunday will see them through to the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final with the final four decided after the weekend’s games. Galway or Monaghan will play Cork if Cork beat Cavan.

In the event that both the Cork Ladies Senior Football team, and the Cork Senior Camogie team, qualify for their respective All-Ireland semi-finals this weekend, the LGFA have confirmed that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals will be played on Saturday November 28 and Sunday December 6. Dublin will play Armagh or Mayo on November 28, with the second semi-final scheduled for December 6.