Galway Team Named To Face London

Galway Manager Kevin Walsh has named his starting fifteen to face London in the Connacht Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon. There are championship debuts for David Wynne, John Daly, Padraic Cunningham and Antoine O’Laoi while Danny Cummins, Tom Flynn, Shane Walsh and Gary O’Donnell played in the corresponding fixture five years ago. A game that Galway won by 3-17 to 0-7.

The Galway Team is….

Rory Lavelle Eoghan Kerin Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh David Wynne Liam Silke John Daly Gary O’Donnell Tom Flynn Michael Daly Antoine O’Laoi Padraic Cunningham Johnny Heaney Ian Burke Shane Walsh Danny Cummins

Galway Bay FM will be broadcasting two specials from London this weekend. Tomorrow night as part of Over The Line from Jono’s in Ealing from 8pm and on Saturday from the Claddagh Ring in Hendon from 7.30pm.