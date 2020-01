Galway team named for opening NFL game against Monaghan

The Galway football team to play Monaghan in Sunday’s opening round of the Allianz National Football League (Div 1) has been named. After a successful FBD winning campaign, manager Padraig Joyce has included goalkeeper Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales) and corner forward Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra) in the starting line-up, while Gary O’Donnell, John Daly, Tom Flynn, Johnny Duane and Shane Walsh are the only five survivors from the starting team against Monaghan last year when Galway won by 1-9 to 0-11 in Iniskeen.

The Galway to play Monaghan on Sunday in the Allianz League is as follows:

1-Connor Gleeson, 2-Johnny Duane, 3-Sean Mulkerrin, 4-Johnny Heaney, 5-Gary O’Donnell, 6-John Daly, 7-Cillian McDaid, 8-Tom Flynn, 9-Cein D’Arcy, 10-Michael Boyle, 11-Paul Conroy, 12-Michael Daly, 13-Robert Finnerty, 14-Shane Walsh (captain), 15-Adrian Varley

Galway manager Padraig Joyce, speaking after his side’s FBD final win over Roscommon last Saturday, says Monaghan will be a big step up for his side…

Galway V Monaghan Previous League Meetings

1981 – Galway 1-8 Monaghan 1-8 – Castleblayney

1991 – Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-6 – Clontibret

1996 – Monaghan 1-13 Galway 0-8 – Clones

2010 – Galway 1-20 Monaghan 1-14 – Pearse Stadium

2011 – Monaghan 0-19 Galway 0-14 – Iniskeen

2012 – Galway 1-14 Monaghan 0-12 – Iniskeen

2014 – Monaghan 0-13 Galway 0-12 – Clones

2018 – Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10 – Pearse Stadium

2019 – Galway 1-9 Monaghan 0-11 – Iniskeen