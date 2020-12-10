Galway Team Named For Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final – Galway Bay FM All-Ireland Final Preview

print

Galway Manager Cathal Murray has named his team for Saturday evening’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The Galway team shows no changes from the team that beat Tipperary in the Semi-Final.

The Team is…

1.Sarah Healy

2.Shauna Healy

3.Sarah Dervan (c)

4.Heather Cooney

5.Emma Helebert

6.Siobhan Gardiner

7.Tara Kenny

8.Aoife Donohue

9.Niamh Kilkenny

10.Carrie Dolan

11.Catriona Cormican

12.Rebecca Hennelly

13.Ailish O’Reilly

14.Niamh Hanniffy

15.Orlaith McGrath

Tommy Devane spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray

Galway Captain Sarah Dervan spoke to Darren Kelly at the Captain’s virtual press conference…

Two-time All-Ireland winner Brian Dowling is the Kilkenny camogie manager and on the eve of the final he spoke to KCLR…

Kilkenny captain Lucinda Gahan spoke to Darren Kelly ahead of the Final…

Galway Bay FM’s Commentary Team, Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins looks ahead to Saturday’s Final…

Path to the Final:

Galway – Group 1

18th October: Wexford 3-9 Galway 5-17

1st November: Galway 3-13 Offaly 0-3

8th November: Galway 0-15 Cork 0-12

Semi-Final: 28th November: Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-8

Kilkenny – Group 2

17th October: Waterford 0-8 Kilkenny 0-15

24th October: Kilkenny 6-23 Westmeath 1-7

8th November: Kilkenny 2-16 Limerick 0-8

Semi-Final: 28th November: Kilkenny 2-10 Cork 1-11

Galway Championship Stats 2020

Games Played: 4 Matches

Total Number of Goals: 9 Goals

Total Number of Points: 64 Points

Total Number of Goals Conceded: 2 Goals

Total Number of Points Conceded: 34 Points

Biggest Winning Margin: v Offaly in Round 2 by 19 Points

Most Conceded in a Game: v Wexford in Round 1 (3 Goals 9 Points)



Kilkenny Championship Stats 2020:

Games Played: 4 Matches

Total Number of Goals: 10 Goals

Total Number of Points: 56 Points

Total Number of Goals Conceded: 3 Goals

Total Number of Points Conceded: 32 Points

Biggest Winning Margin: v Westmeath in Round 2 by 31 Points

Most conceded in a Game: v Cork in Semi-Final (1 Goal 11 Points)



Past Finals between the two Counties:

2013: Galway 1-9 Kilkenny 0-7

2019: Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-17



Total Number of Senior Championship Finals Reached: (Including 2020)

Galway: 19

Kilkenny: 25



Total Number of Senior Championship Titles

Galway: 3

Kilkenny: 13



First All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Appearance

Galway: 1932

Kilkenny: 1970