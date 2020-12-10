Galway Team Named For Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final – Galway Bay FM All-Ireland Final Preview

Galway Manager Cathal Murray has named his team for Saturday evening’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.
The Galway team shows no changes from the team that beat Tipperary in the Semi-Final.
The Team is…
1.Sarah Healy
2.Shauna Healy
3.Sarah Dervan (c)
4.Heather Cooney
5.Emma Helebert
6.Siobhan Gardiner
7.Tara Kenny
8.Aoife Donohue
9.Niamh Kilkenny
10.Carrie Dolan
11.Catriona Cormican
12.Rebecca Hennelly
13.Ailish O’Reilly
14.Niamh Hanniffy
15.Orlaith McGrath
Tommy Devane spoke to Galway manager Cathal Murray
Galway Captain Sarah Dervan spoke to Darren Kelly at the Captain’s virtual press conference…
Two-time All-Ireland winner Brian Dowling is the Kilkenny camogie manager and on the eve of the final he spoke to KCLR…
Kilkenny captain Lucinda Gahan spoke to Darren Kelly ahead of the Final…
Galway Bay FM’s Commentary Team, Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins looks ahead to Saturday’s Final…
Path to the Final:
Galway – Group 1
18th October: Wexford 3-9 Galway 5-17
1st November: Galway 3-13 Offaly 0-3
8th November: Galway 0-15 Cork 0-12
Semi-Final: 28th November: Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-8
Kilkenny – Group 2
17th October: Waterford 0-8 Kilkenny 0-15
24th October: Kilkenny 6-23 Westmeath 1-7
8th November: Kilkenny 2-16 Limerick 0-8
Semi-Final: 28th November: Kilkenny 2-10 Cork 1-11
Galway Championship Stats 2020
Games Played: 4 Matches
Total Number of Goals: 9 Goals
Total Number of Points: 64 Points
Total Number of Goals Conceded: 2 Goals
Total Number of Points Conceded: 34 Points
Biggest Winning Margin: v Offaly in Round 2 by 19 Points
Most Conceded in a Game: v Wexford in Round 1 (3 Goals 9 Points)
Kilkenny Championship Stats 2020:
Games Played: 4 Matches
Total Number of Goals: 10 Goals
Total Number of Points: 56 Points
Total Number of Goals Conceded: 3 Goals
Total Number of Points Conceded: 32 Points
Biggest Winning Margin: v Westmeath in Round 2 by 31 Points
Most conceded in a Game: v Cork in Semi-Final (1 Goal 11 Points)
Past Finals between the two Counties:
2013: Galway 1-9 Kilkenny 0-7
2019: Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-17
Total Number of Senior Championship Finals Reached: (Including 2020)
Galway: 19
Kilkenny: 25
Total Number of Senior Championship Titles
Galway: 3
Kilkenny: 13
First All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Appearance
Galway: 1932
Kilkenny: 1970