Galway Team Named For All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

The Galway Senior team has been named for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final with Limerick at Croke Park.

There are no changes to the starting fifteen that played against Tipperary last time out. However, there are a number of positional changes, the most interesting seeing team captain Daithi Burke selected at full back with Gearoid McInerney manning the centre back position. Sean Linnane and Cathal Mannion are chosen as the midfield pairing with Cianan Fahy and Brian Concannon in the central positions in an attack where Conor Whelan has been in blistering form.

This will be the sixteenth championship meeting between the sides with Limerick having won ten of their previous encounters, Galway have won four while there has been one draw. Limerick, who are playing in their sixth All-Ireland semi-final in a row, have won the previous three championship clashes against Galway including last year’s semi-final when they triumphed by 0-27 to 0-24. Galway’s last championship victory over Limerick was at the qualifier stage in 2005 when the Tribesmen recorded a 1-18 to 2-14 success.

The game throws in at 6pm from Croke Park and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.

The Galway team in full is: