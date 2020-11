Galway Team Named For all-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final

print

A view of the O’Duffy Cup ahead of last year’s final between Galway and Kilkenny Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Galway Senior Team For Tomorrow’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Semi-Final with Tipperary has been named. The team shows one change from the team that beat Cork in the final group game with Catriona Cormican coming into Midfield with Niamh Kilkenny moving to the Half Forward line and Carrie Dolan moves to the Full Forward Line. Siobhan McGrath misses out on starting but is named in the subs.

The Galway Team To Face Tipperary In The Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final are….

1 – Sarah Healy

2 – Shauna Healy

3 – Sarah Dervan (Captain)

4 – Heather Cooney

5 – Emma Helebert

6 – Siobhan Gardiner

7 – Tara Kenny

8 – Aoife Donohue

9 – Catriona Cormican (Vice Captain)

10 – Niamh Kilkenny

11 – Rebecca Hennelly

12 – Niamh Hanniffy

13 – Carrie Dolan

14 – Ailish O’Reilly

15 – Orlaith McGrath

Subs

16 – Laura Glynn

17 – Siobhan McGrath

18 – Noreen Coen

19 – Roisin Black

20 – Ciara Murphy

21 – Ann Marie Starr

22 – Catherine Finnerty

23 – Niamh McGrath

24 – Sarah Spellman

25 – Lisa Casserly

26 – Dervla Higgins

27 – Siobhan Coen

28 – Ciara Donohue

29 – Molly Mannion

30 – Lorraine Ryan

Tomorrow’s game throws in at 2.15 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and will be LIVE here on Galway Bay FM.