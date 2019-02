Galway will face Dublin in the Allianz Football League Division 1B this Sunday at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.

Since 2000, Galway and Dublin have met seventeen times in the league with Galway winning Twelve, Dublin winning Four and one draw.

Niall Canavan spoke to Dublin’s John Hetherton…

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway’s Padraic Mannion…