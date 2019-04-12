Galway Tag Rugby Spring League Kicks Off Next Week

The Galway Tag Rugby League kicks off on Thursday the 18th of April at St. Mary’s College for 6 weeks.

Jack Leahy of Tag Rugby Ireland spoke with Galway Bay FM Sport about the upcoming spring league:

Jack Leahy

Tag is a brilliant mixed social sport, suitable for all shapes, sizes, ages and sporting abilities, where guys and girls play together in a competitive environment.

It is a minimal contact team game in which each player wears shorts with velcro patches with two tags attached to them. The mode of play is similar to Rugby League or Touch Rugby with attacking players attempting to dodge, evade and pass a rugby ball while defenders attempt to prevent them scoring by “tagging” – pulling a velcro attached tag from the ball carrier.

Seven players in each team are allowed on the field at a time, whilst the field dimensions are 70m by 50m. The attacking team has six plays or tags to try to score a try or take the ball down field as close to the line as possible. Tries are worth one point and there are no conversions. In mixed Tag Rugby, female tries are worth three points.

To register individually or as a team visit www.tagrugby.ie