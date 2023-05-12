Galway Swimmers Heading To Community Games National Finals This Weekend

Galway swimmers will be going for gold tomorrow in Castlebar in the National Community Games Finals.

They will join over 800 swimmers taking part from all over Ireland.

We wish all swimmers the very best of luck this weekend.

The Galway Swim Team

U/10 Boys Freestyle

Adam Kavanagh, Kinvara

U/10 Girls Freestyle

Abigail Monaghan, Ballinasloe

U/10 Boys Backstroke

Matthew Forde, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/10 Girls Backstroke

Grace Conole, Kinvara

U/12 Boys Freestyle

James O’Connor. Tuam

U/12 Girls Freestyle

Saoirse Shaughnessy, Kinvara

U/12 Boys Backstroke

Mark Kelly, Killannin

U/12 Girls Backstroke

Grace Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/12 Boys Breaststroke

Eoin Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/12 Girls Breaststroke

Sophia Dermody, Tuam,

U/14 Boys Freestyle

Dara Kelly, Killannin

U/14 Girls Freestyle

Ava Coone, Kilnadeema/Leitrim

U/14 Boys Backstroke

Dara O’Malley, Athenry

U/14 Girls Backstroke

Kate Fallon, Tuam

U/14 Boys Breaststroke

Luke Heverin, Cortoon/Lavally

U/14 Girls Breaststroke

Ellie Flannagan, Oranmore/Maree

U/14 Boys Butterfly

Nathan Barber, Tuam

U/14 Girls Butterfly

Aoibhin Waters, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/16 Boys Freestyle

Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe

U/16 Girls Freestyle

Laila Marsamane, Athenry

U/16 Girls Backstroke

Ciara Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane

U/16 Boys Breaststroke

Philip Costello, Ballinasloe

U/16 Girls Breaststroke

Keela Heverin, Cortoon/Lavally

U/16 Boys Butterfly

Luke Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/16 Girls Butterfly

Katie Kelly, Killannin

U/13 Boys Squad

Athenry

U/13 Girls Squad

Kinvara