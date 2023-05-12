Galway Swimmers Heading To Community Games National Finals This Weekend

Galway swimmers will be going for gold tomorrow in Castlebar in the National Community Games Finals.
They will join over 800 swimmers taking part from all over Ireland.
We wish all swimmers the very best of luck this weekend.
The Galway Swim Team
U/10 Boys Freestyle
Adam Kavanagh, Kinvara
U/10 Girls Freestyle
Abigail Monaghan, Ballinasloe
U/10 Boys Backstroke
Matthew Forde, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/10 Girls Backstroke
Grace Conole, Kinvara
U/12 Boys Freestyle
James O’Connor. Tuam
U/12 Girls Freestyle
Saoirse Shaughnessy, Kinvara
U/12 Boys Backstroke
Mark Kelly, Killannin
U/12 Girls Backstroke
Grace Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/12 Boys Breaststroke
Eoin Keavney, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/12 Girls Breaststroke
Sophia Dermody, Tuam,
U/14 Boys Freestyle
Dara Kelly, Killannin
U/14 Girls Freestyle
Ava Coone, Kilnadeema/Leitrim
U/14 Boys Backstroke
Dara O’Malley, Athenry
U/14 Girls Backstroke
Kate Fallon, Tuam
U/14 Boys Breaststroke
Luke Heverin, Cortoon/Lavally
U/14 Girls Breaststroke
Ellie Flannagan, Oranmore/Maree
U/14 Boys Butterfly
Nathan Barber, Tuam
U/14 Girls Butterfly
Aoibhin Waters, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/16 Boys Freestyle
Evan McKeon, Ballinasloe
U/16 Girls Freestyle
Laila Marsamane, Athenry
U/16 Girls Backstroke
Ciara Mooney, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane
U/16 Boys Breaststroke
Philip Costello, Ballinasloe
U/16 Girls Breaststroke
Keela Heverin, Cortoon/Lavally
U/16 Boys Butterfly
Luke Dowling, Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/16 Girls Butterfly
Katie Kelly, Killannin
U/13 Boys Squad
Athenry
U/13 Girls Squad
Kinvara