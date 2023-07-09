Galway Swimmer John Shortt returns home following record-breaking Europeans

Galway swimmer John Shortt is coming back to his native Roscam following a stunning European Junior Championships in Belgrade where he broke the Irish record for the 200M Backstroke not once but twice in the space of two days.

His time in the final of 1.58.63 was faster than his heat win of 1.58.65 and in doing so broke the record of Conor Ferguson who had held the record since 2017.

This was three months after the 16-year-old broke the two-minute barrier for the first time.

It was also just outside the Olympic A Standard time of 1.57.50 and very close to the consideration Qualifying Standard of 1.58.08.

John was on his way back to Ireland and spoke to John Mulligan while he was in Munich waiting for his connecting flight home.