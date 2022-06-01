Galway Summer Rally to return for 2022

The Galway Summer Rally returns for the first time in three years on the 28th of August and Galway Motor Club are delighted to welcome Bluebird Care as title sponsors for the event. The rally has been in existence since 1972 and it was initially a mixed stage / navigation event before becoming a tarmac stages rally in 1974 and being part of the National Rally Championship for many of those years.

The rally is once again a round of the Triton National Rally Championship in 2022 and Mark Parsons returns as Clerk of the Course. The Rally will be based in the Athenry area with stages close to the town. More information relating to the event will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead as background work is currently underway. The Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally is also a counting round of the Sligo Pallets Border and Top Part West Coast Championships for 2022.

Managing director of Bluebird Care Sean Lyons says “as a regular competitor on the Galway Summer Rally over the years and a resident of County Galway all my life it’s an honour to be this year’s title sponsor particularly as this is my favourite rally which I have competed in many times over the years. The team at Bluebird Care wish Mark this year’s Clerk of the Course and his very experienced team the best of luck in running what I believe will be another very successful event.”

Galway Motor Club are also delighted to welcome Domestic Violence Response Galway as partners for the rally. Domestic Violence Response responds to the needs of women and children from Galway City and County who are subjected to violence and abuse in the home.

Founded in 1998, Domestic Violence Response (DVR) provides a range of supports to women who experience domestic violence and their children. The support services include one to one counselling support and information sessions, telephone support, group work, programmes to meet the parenting needs of women, educational and support programmes for women and local communities, arts-based projects and programmes directly with young people