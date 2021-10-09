Galway success at National Community Games team finals

This weekend four Galway Community Games Teams were bidding for national glory at the National Finals in UL.

Gold for Beagh who beat Piltown from Kilkenny in the U11 Hurling Semi-Final and then Boherlahan Dualla from Tipperary 4-13 to 4-5 in the final

Silver for Moycullen who beat Malahide of Dublin in the U10 Gaelic Football Semi-Final but lost to Caherciveen from Kerry 3-8 to 1-6 in the final

Bronze for Woodford/Duniry after they lost 4-1 to 1-2 to Glenmore-Tullogher-Rosbercon of Kilkenny in the U14 Camogie Semi-Final

Bronze for Ballinasloe after a 18-7 win over Rathville from Carlow in the U14 Mixed Tag Rugby.