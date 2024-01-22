Galway success at Junior and U23 Indoor Nationals

There was a clean sweep of medals for Galway in the Men’s 400 metres at the National U20 and U23 Indoor Athletics Championships Championships in Athlone on Saturday as South Galway’s David Mannion (pictured above) took gold ahead of his brother Stephen Mannion in second and Sean Doggett from Athenry in third.

Meanwhile, Savannah O’Callaghan (below left) from Tuam led from start to finish to win the U20 3K Walk, with her clubmate Matthew Newell taking the Men’s title, while 15-year-old Conor Penney (below right) from Craughwell cleared 1 metre 95 to win the U20 Men’s High Jump. 16-year-old Darragh Fahy (below centre) from Loughrea pulled off a sensational gold medal victory in the u20 Men’s Triple Jump as his first jump of 12 metres 52 proved too good for the rest of the field. Liam Shaw from Athenry took silver in the Men’s U20 Shot Put and bronze in the Weight throw.