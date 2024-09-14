Galway Bay FM

14 September 2024

Galway Student Offered American Football Scholarship

A Galway student will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime following the offer of a full scholarship to play American Football with a college in the United States.

Andy Quinn from Creggs has spent the last year in Loughborough University as part of their NFL Academy and in January will be going to Boston College, one of the most well known football colleges over there.

The Boston College Eagles football team represents Boston College and compete in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

They are currently ranked number one in that conference.

Andy just completed his leaving cert in Glenamaddy Community School and he joined John Mulligan in studio to talk about the scholarship and his plans for the future.

Andy Quinn with John following his interview on Galway Bay FM.

