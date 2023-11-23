23 November 2023
Galway Student Athlete Thomas Connolly Celebrated at Trinity College Dublin Sport Scholarship Ceremony
Galway student athlete Thomas Connolly was recently celebrated as Trinity College Dublin unveiled its sport scholars for the 2023 / 24 season on Monday, 13th November at an event for family and friends at the Dining Hall, Trinity College Dublin.
This year’s awardees, comprising of 36 Trinity Sport scholars and 28 club academy scholars will represent Trinity this season across seventeen sports including rugby, basketball, GAA, soccer, rowing, and cricket. Maire Treasa Ni Cheallaigh presented the awards on the night and Trinity student athletes Melanie Griffith (Wheelchair Basketball and Rugby player), Harry Sheridan (Ulster Rugby player) and Kathryn Dane (Irish International Rugby player) took part in a panel discussion on the theme of ‘Resilience in Sport’ on the night.
William Mac Donald Hughes (Fencing), Thomas Connolly (Rugby) and Anna Jones (Gaelic Football) receive this year’s Trevor West Scholarship which is awarded to exceptional athletes who have shown outstanding contribution to sport at Trinity and within their respective sport clubs. Lisa Blaney (Basketball) receives the K.O. Lee basketball scholarship in association with Trinity Meteors. The scholarship was created in memory of Trinity alumnus K.O Lee who coached the Meteors Ladies Basketball team at Trinity and contributed to the team’s success in the 1970s. Juan Buekes (Rugby) received this year’s Global Graduate Sport Scholarship in association with Trinity Business School while Shane Enright (GAA Football) received this year’s GPA / Trinity Business School scholarship.
Michelle Tanner, Director of Sport and Physical Activity, Trinity College Dublin commented on the night, “We’re thrilled to be here this evening to recognise the achievements and commitments of Trinity’s student athletes. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s exceptional calibre of student athletes for the 2023 / ‘24 academic year. With representation from seventeen sports and a diverse array of internationally acclaimed and emerging athletes, Trinity College Dublin reaffirms our commitment to nurturing sporting talents.”
Dr. Richard Porter, Dean of Students, Trinity College Dublin commented, “I am delighted to be here this evening to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our student athletes who have been awarded a place on this year’s Trinity Sport Scholarship Programme. This scholarship recognises your achievements so far, and importantly, your potential to go even further. The Trinity Sport Scholarship Programme reflects our commitment to providing unwavering support to student athletes, enabling you to compete not only at regional and national levels but also on the international stage. We firmly believe that you can excel both in your academic pursuits and your chosen sports, and we are here to ensure you have the resources and encouragement to do just that.”
Among those on the high-performance pathway and celebrated on the night were:
- Ireland Senior International and Leinster rugby players – Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy, and Paddy McCarthy
- Ireland Senior International and Ulster rugby player – Kathryn Dane
- Irish Senior Cricket players – Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, and Georgina Dempsey
- Irish Senior Basketball International – Sarah Kenny
- Dublin GAA Football player – Sean Bugler
- Kerry GAA Football player – Shane Enright
Trinity College Dublin Sport Scholars:
Aoife Nelligan – GAA CamogieCian Tiernan – Basketball Cuileann Bourke – GAA Handball Daniel Meagher – Event Equestrian Dr. Shannon Kelly – Triathlon Ellen Barbour – Sailing Erin McIlwaine – Sailing Gavin Hoey – Cricket Georgina Dempsey – Cricket Grace Healy – Rowing Grace Moloney – Volleyball Harry Sheridan – Rugby Isobel Radford-Dodd – Pentathlon and Fencing Joe McCarthy – Rugby Kathryn Dane – Rugby Leah Paul – Cricket Lee Pearson – GAA – Gaelic Football Liam Corcoran – Volleyball Matthew Humphreys – Cricket Megan Collis – Rugby Melanie Griffith – Wheelchair Basketball and Rugby Paddy McCarthy – Rugby Rebecca Stokell – Cricket Ryan Baird – Rugby Sam Hickmott – Hockey Sarah Hawkshaw – Tennis Sarah Kenny – Basketball Sean Bugler – GAA Gaelic Football Sean Purcell – GAA Hurling Thomas Bean – Hockey
Trevor West Sport Scholars:
William Mac Donald Hughes – FencingThomas Connolly – Rugby Anna Jones – GAA Gaelic Football
K.O Lee Scholar:
Lisa Blaney – Basketball
Global Graduate Scholar:
Juan Buekes – Rugby
GPA / Trinity Business School Scholar:
Shane Enright – GAA Football
Club Academy Scholars:
Theo Dempsey – CricketDavid Vincent – Cricket Daniel Conway – Basketball Lee Stacey – Soccer Aaron Coleman – Rugby Anthony Ryan – Rugby Jerry Cahir – Rugby Cormac King – Rugby Dylan Ryan – Rugby Diarmuid McCormack – Rugby John Francis Campbell – Rugby Harry Colbert – Rugby Taylor Gleeson – Rugby Callum O’ Reilly – Rugby Max Dunne – Rugby Liam Nolan – Rugby Hugh O’ Kennedy – Rugby Dave Walsh – Rugby Conall Henchy – Rugby Hugh Goddard – Rugby Zach Quirke – Rugby Zach Baird – Rugby David Colbert – Rugby Charlie Naughton – Rugby Cuan Doyle – Rugby Oscar Cawley – Rugby Alex Kelly – Rugby James O’ Sullivan – Rugby