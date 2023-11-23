Galway Student Athlete Thomas Connolly Celebrated at Trinity College Dublin Sport Scholarship Ceremony

Galway student athlete Thomas Connolly was recently celebrated as Trinity College Dublin unveiled its sport scholars for the 2023 / 24 season on Monday, 13th November at an event for family and friends at the Dining Hall, Trinity College Dublin.

This year’s awardees, comprising of 36 Trinity Sport scholars and 28 club academy scholars will represent Trinity this season across seventeen sports including rugby, basketball, GAA, soccer, rowing, and cricket. Maire Treasa Ni Cheallaigh presented the awards on the night and Trinity student athletes Melanie Griffith (Wheelchair Basketball and Rugby player), Harry Sheridan (Ulster Rugby player) and Kathryn Dane (Irish International Rugby player) took part in a panel discussion on the theme of ‘Resilience in Sport’ on the night.

William Mac Donald Hughes (Fencing), Thomas Connolly (Rugby) and Anna Jones (Gaelic Football) receive this year’s Trevor West Scholarship which is awarded to exceptional athletes who have shown outstanding contribution to sport at Trinity and within their respective sport clubs. Lisa Blaney (Basketball) receives the K.O. Lee basketball scholarship in association with Trinity Meteors. The scholarship was created in memory of Trinity alumnus K.O Lee who coached the Meteors Ladies Basketball team at Trinity and contributed to the team’s success in the 1970s. Juan Buekes (Rugby) received this year’s Global Graduate Sport Scholarship in association with Trinity Business School while Shane Enright (GAA Football) received this year’s GPA / Trinity Business School scholarship.

Michelle Tanner, Director of Sport and Physical Activity, Trinity College Dublin commented on the night, “We’re thrilled to be here this evening to recognise the achievements and commitments of Trinity’s student athletes. We are thrilled to celebrate this year’s exceptional calibre of student athletes for the 2023 / ‘24 academic year. With representation from seventeen sports and a diverse array of internationally acclaimed and emerging athletes, Trinity College Dublin reaffirms our commitment to nurturing sporting talents.”

Dr. Richard Porter, Dean of Students, Trinity College Dublin commented, “I am delighted to be here this evening to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our student athletes who have been awarded a place on this year’s Trinity Sport Scholarship Programme. This scholarship recognises your achievements so far, and importantly, your potential to go even further. The Trinity Sport Scholarship Programme reflects our commitment to providing unwavering support to student athletes, enabling you to compete not only at regional and national levels but also on the international stage. We firmly believe that you can excel both in your academic pursuits and your chosen sports, and we are here to ensure you have the resources and encouragement to do just that.”

Among those on the high-performance pathway and celebrated on the night were:

Ireland Senior International and Leinster rugby players – Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy, and Paddy McCarthy

Ireland Senior International and Ulster rugby player – Kathryn Dane

Irish Senior Cricket players – Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul, and Georgina Dempsey

Irish Senior Basketball International – Sarah Kenny

Dublin GAA Football player – Sean Bugler

Kerry GAA Football player – Shane Enright

Trinity College Dublin Sport Scholars:

Aoife Nelligan – GAA Camogie

Cian Tiernan – Basketball

Cuileann Bourke – GAA Handball

Daniel Meagher – Event Equestrian

Dr. Shannon Kelly – Triathlon

Ellen Barbour – Sailing

Erin McIlwaine – Sailing

Gavin Hoey – Cricket

Georgina Dempsey – Cricket

Grace Healy – Rowing

Grace Moloney – Volleyball

Harry Sheridan – Rugby

Isobel Radford-Dodd – Pentathlon and Fencing

Joe McCarthy – Rugby

Kathryn Dane – Rugby

Leah Paul – Cricket

Lee Pearson – GAA – Gaelic Football

Liam Corcoran – Volleyball

Matthew Humphreys – Cricket

Megan Collis – Rugby

Melanie Griffith – Wheelchair Basketball and Rugby

Paddy McCarthy – Rugby

Rebecca Stokell – Cricket

Ryan Baird – Rugby

Sam Hickmott – Hockey

Sarah Hawkshaw – Tennis

Sarah Kenny – Basketball

Sean Bugler – GAA Gaelic Football

Sean Purcell – GAA Hurling

Thomas Bean – Hockey

Trevor West Sport Scholars:

William Mac Donald Hughes – Fencing

Thomas Connolly – Rugby

Anna Jones – GAA Gaelic Football