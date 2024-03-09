Galway Stars receive their AIB Club Player Awards

It was a special night for St Thomas’ last night when the players received their AIB Club Team of the Year awards.

Gerald Kelly, Fintan Burke, Shane Cooney, David Burke, Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke were presented with their awards by Uachtarán Jarlath Burns and AIB Head of Marketing Engagement Nuala Kroondijk at Croke Park following their selection on the Club Hurling Team of the year with David Burke nominated for Hurler of the Year.

It was also a special night for Galway’s Shane Walsh who was named on the Football team of the year and nominated for Footballer of the Year.

O’Loughlin Gaels defensive rock Paddy Deegan and Watty Graham’s Glen’s midfield powerhouse Conor Glass were last night named as the AIB GAA Club Players of the Year 2023/24 after their stellar campaigns in the AIB GAA Hurling and Football Club Championships.

The announcement was made at the end of a special function at Croke Park to honour the teams of players announced earlier this week as the AIB GAA Club Players of the Year.

After the awards ceremony, Oisin Langan first spoke to St Thomas’ Goalkeeper Gerald Kelly.

Oisin then spoke to St Thomas’ David Burke.

The AIB GAA Club Players Awards have been held since 2018 and are selected by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across print, digital and broadcast media. This season saw AIB celebrate its 33rd year as a sponsor of the AIB GAA Club Championships, which featured some of #TheToughest players from clubs across Ireland, who take to the field year after year to represent their clubs, teammates and communities with such pride. AIB is proud to once more be celebrating these players and the teams behind them, from coaches to volunteers, referees and fans, who play such a vital role in sustaining our national games.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS AWARDS 2023/24

FOOTBALL

Rory Beggan (Scotstown) Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s) Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s) Ciaran McFaul (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Eunan Mulholland (Watty Graham’s, Glen) Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes) Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s) Darragh Kirwan (Naas) Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s, Glen, Derry)

HURLING

Gerald Kelly (St Thomas’) Paddy Burke (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall) Fintan Burke (St Thomas’) Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels) Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels) Shane Cooney (St Thomas’) David Burke (St Thomas’) Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner) Mark Bergin (O’Loughlin Gaels) Conor Cooney (St Thomas’) Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) Éanna Burke (St Thomas’) Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR

Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny)