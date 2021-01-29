Galway Sports Partnership’s New Online Exercise Programmes

print

Galway Sports Partnership are commencing online exercise programmes via Zoom starting next Monday. The programmes each run for six weeks and cost just €10 per person.

Men are catered for on Mondays; women on Tuesdays; as well as a separate course for new parents called ‘Buggy Buddies.’

We’ll have details on our website this afternoon but further queries can be directed to [email protected] or by checking out eventbrite.ie

Men on the Move

Tell your husbands, brothers, sons, or Grandads – this programme is open to Men of all abilities!

Join personal trainer, Sean Power, each Monday evening for 45 minutes of strength and conditioning exercises, from the comfort of your own home!

Start Date: Monday, February 1st

Time: 7 – 7:45pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: €10 for 6-weeks

Register:

Women on the Move

Well, we couldn’t leave the ladies out!!

David Fitzpatrick, a local strength and conditioning coach will guide you through 45 minutes of strength and conditioning exercises, suitable for all abilities!

Start Date: Tuesday, February 2nd

Time: 7 – 7:45pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: €10 for 6-weeks

Register:

Buggy Buddies

Calling all parents!!

Buggy Buddies aims to help parents with little ones at home, to get back to fitness and stay active!

Join Helen Daly each Tuesday morning for 45 minutes of strength and conditioning exercises, suitable for all levels of fitness*

Start Date: Tuesday, February 2nd

Time: 10 – 10:45am

Where: Zoom

Cost: €10 for 6-weeks

Register:

Hopefully, we'll get back together soon. But for now, Zoom is a great alternative!

*For health and safety reasons participants must a minimum of 6-weeks postpartum to register