Galway Softball going from strength to strength

It’s been a great year for Galway Softball. Despite the current Covid-19 situation.

The Galway Tribes have more than doubled their squad which has made it possible to have the first-ever Galway League since the club was set up in 1998.

The Galway Softball league commenced with a test week on the 21st of June and the league started a week later with all games played at St Mary’s College between 6 pm and 8 pm on Mondays.

This league would not be possible without the support of sponsors An Púcán, Kennys Bookshop, Irishscores.com, Megadale Automation & Electrical Mechanical Controls.

John Mulligan spoke to Chairman Vinny McGreane and Treasurer Michelle Glover as part of Sunday Sport a couple of weeks ago and got an insight into the sport and it’s growth in the city over the past number of the years.

Fixtures

The final on the 30-Aug-21 will be between the top two scoring teams and the bottom two scoring teams.

Rules

Standard WBSC rules and SI regulations apply with the following exceptions.

Minimum required gender split of 6 – 4 male-female does not apply. If available, a minimum of 3 female players must be fielded & batted. If less than 4 they should play infield position before outfield positions.

Alternating Male Female at bat still applies at the start of the order. A Home run rule is being implemented A home run line will be marked at 83.8m (275′) from the home plate, if the ball lands beyond this line it is an automatic home run.

Each player will be allowed only one home run by hitting over the home run line per game, hits after this will only award a single. Runners already on the field can only advance if forced.

A ball landing before the homerun line which rolls over is still in play as normal. Points will be awarded as follows 5 Points for winning

3 Points for drawing

2 Points for loosing

0 Points for forfeiting

If your opponent forfeits the game will be deemed as a win for your team.

Galway softball club has been run out of Galway since 1998. It’s open to men and women of any age and ability, and newcomers are always welcome. We provide all equipment for training just show up any time and give it a go!