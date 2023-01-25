Galway sides face tough opposition in the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup

The draw has been announced for the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup.

The draw was completed today at FAI HQ, Abbotstown by Competitions Manager Fran Gavin and Villa FC goalkeeper Craig Dunphy.

Colga will be at home to Avenue United from the Clare League while Salthill Devon will be away to Buncrana Hearts of the Inishowen League.

St. Michael’s AFC, winner in the 2018/19 season will face Waterford side Hibernian FC.

Kerry District League side Killarney Celtic face a tough trip up to Dublin as they face Leinster Senior League side Tallaght United.

Sandyhill Shangan FC faces a short trip to Crumlin United in an all-Dublin affair.

And 2019/20 winners Fairview Rangers will travel to Wexford side Gorey Rangers.

A place in the Quarter Final is the reward for the winners with the games to be played on the weekend of the 12th of February.

FAI Junior Cup – Sixth Round Draw

Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon FC

Regional United v Newmarket Celtic FC

Old County FC v Ballynanty Rovers AFC

Tallaght United v Killarney Celtic

Gorey Rangers AFC v Fairview Rangers FC

Colga FC v Avenue United

Crumlin United v Sandyhill Shangan FC

St Michael’s AFC v Hibernian FC

All matches set to be played on the week-ending February 12th.