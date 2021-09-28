Galway SHC and IHC updated tables and permutations

The second round of games in the Galway senior and Intermediate hurling championship at the weekend threw up some interesting results that have had a big bearing on some teams chances of making the knock-out stages. Here is a look at the different permutations in each group of the Senior Hurling Championship:

Senior A Group 1 – Final Round: Castlegar v Craughwell; Ahascragh Fohenagh v Turloughmore. The final round games will decide all here and there is plenty to play for. For instance, the winner of the Castlegar v Craughwell clash will qualify (a draw will do Craughwell) as will Turloughmore if they overcome Ahascragh Fohenagh. The latter are relegated to Senior B for 2022.

Senior A Group 2 – Final Round: St Thomas v Cappataggle; Killimordaly v Liam Mellows. 3 in a row County Champions are already into the knockouts. Cappataggle and Killimordaly will fight it out to join them, while 2017 County Champions Liam Mellows are out of the Championship.

Senior A Group 3 – Final Round: Tommie Larkins v Oranmore/Maree; Sarsfields v Loughrea. It is still all to play for here. Even Oranmore/Maree, with 2 losses to date, are still in contention depending on results. However, it may come down to two from Sarsfields (in a good position after

their 2 wins), Loughrea and Tommie Larkins.

Senior B Group 1 – Final Round: Pearses v Tynagh Abbey Duniry; Athenry v Gort. Gort have qualified for the Pre Lim Quarter Finals. Pearses, Tynagh Abbey Duniry and Athenry are all in contention to secure the second place available.

Senior B Group 2 – Final Round: Clarinbridge v Mullagh; Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Ardrahan. Clarinbridge have already qualified for the Pre Lim Quarter Finals after their 2 wins. Indeed Clarinbridge are also promoted to Senior A for 2022. Mullagh can’t qualify, so the result of the Ardrahan v Kilnadeema/Leitrim game is crucial.

Senior B Group 3 – Final Round: Kilconieron v Ballindereen; Portumna v Beagh. This Group is still very much alive with all 4 teams in contention to qualify dependent on the results in the final round of games.

Next, we look at the four groups in the Intermediate Hurling Championship:

IHC Group 1 – Final Round: Carnmore v Turloughmore; Abbeyknockmoy v An Spidéal. Carnmore are in pole position to qualify here, but plenty to play for in the final round of games.

IHC Group 2 – Final Round: Meelick Eyrecourt v Killimor; Athenry v Clarinbridge. Meelick Eyrecourt already qualified for the Quarter Finals. while Killimor and Athenry are in contention for the other slot.

IHC Group 3 – Final Round: Kinvara v Rahoon Newcastle; Castlegar v Kiltormer. Kinvara already qualified for the Quarter Finals – final round will decide who joins them.

IHC Group 4 – Final Round: Moycullen v Sylane; Kilbeacanty v Annaghdown. Moycullen have qualified for the Quarter Finals with a game to spare – final round will decide whether Sylane or Kilbeacanty join them in the knock-outs.