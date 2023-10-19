Galway SFC semi-final preview

The semi-finals of the Galway Senior Football Championship take centre stage this weekend, as defending champions Maigh Cuilinn take on Mountbellew Moylough (Sat 3.30 pm Pearse Stadium) and Corofin play Milltown (Sun 3.30 pm Tuam Stadium). Jonathan Higgins has been speaking to three of the four teams involved (Maigh Cuilinn did not provide anyone for interview), starting with Mountbellew Moylough selector Enda Daly….

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Tuam Stadium, Jonathan spoke to the managers of both Corofin and Milltown, starting with Corofin boss Kevin Johnson…

Jonathan also caught up with Milltown manager Jarlath Jennings…

Finally, Jonathan spoke to former Galway footballers and Galway Bay FM match analysts Barry Cullinane and Padraic Cunningham about their thoughts on who will end up in this year’s county senior football final, as well as a look at the Intermediate semi-finals Kilconly v Oilean Arann and Cortoon Shamrocks v Monivea Abbey…