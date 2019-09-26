Galway SFC semi-final fixtures announced

The semi finals of the Galway Senior Football Championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday week October 5th and 6th. On Saturday week in Tuam Stadium, champions Corofin will meet Salthill-Knocknacara while on Sunday week in Pearse Stadium, its the clash of Tuam Stars and Moycullen.

The curtain-raiser to the Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra SFC Semi-Final will be the County Junior Final between Salthill Knocknacarra and Glenamaddy, while the Tuam Stars V Moycullen SFC Semi-Final will be the curtain-raiser to the County Intermediate Final between Oughterard and Micheal Breathnach.

Saturday 5th October-

Junior Football Championship– Salthill-Knocknacarra V Glenamaddy at Tuam 3.00pm

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship– Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra at Tuam 5.00 pm

Sunday 6th of October

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship– Moycullen V Tuam Stars at Pearse Stadium 2.00 pm

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship– Oughterard V Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium 3.45 pm