Galway SFC semi-final fixtures announced

The curtain-raiser to the Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra SFC Semi-Final will be the County Junior Final between Salthill Knocknacarra and Glenamaddy, while the Tuam Stars V Moycullen SFC Semi-Final will be the curtain-raiser to the County Intermediate Final between Oughterard and Micheal Breathnach.
Saturday 5th October-
Junior Football Championship– Salthill-Knocknacarra V Glenamaddy at Tuam
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship– Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra at Tuam 5.00 pm
Sunday 6th of October
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship– Moycullen V Tuam Stars at Pearse Stadium 2.00 pm
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship– Oughterard V Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium 3.45 pm