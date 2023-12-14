Galway Seniors to Begin 2024 Camogie Season Away to Clare in February

Galway seniors will travel to Clare in the opening round of the 2024 National Camogie League on 17th February.

The defending champions then head to Tipperary, before home games against Kilkenny, Waterford and All-Ireland champions Cork.

Meanwhile, the senior championship will revert to two groups of six and begin on 25th May. The final is set for Croke Park on August 11th.

==

Very National League Division 1A (Clare, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford).

February 17th – Clare vs Galway

February 24th – Tipperary vs Galway

March 9th – Galway vs Kilkenny

March 23rd – Galway vs Waterford

March 30th – Galway vs Cork

Sunday, 14th April – Division 1A League Final

==

Very National League Division 2B (Clare, Cork, Galway intermediates, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford)

January 27th – Galway vs Kilkenny

February 3rd – Galway vs Cork

February 17th – Clare vs Galway

March 2nd – Tipperary vs Galway

March 9th – Wexford vs Galway

Saturday, 23rd March – Division 2B League Final

==

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship (Antrim, Clare, Cork, Derry, Down, Dublin, Galway Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford)

2 groups of 6 (Fixtures TBC)

Dates: 25th May, 1st June, 8th June, 22nd June, 29th June

Quarter-Finals: 6th/7th July

Semi-Finals: 27th/28th July

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FINAL: Sunday, 11th August (Croke Park)

==

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship (Antrim, Cork, Carlow, Kerry, Galway, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath, Offaly, Dublin)

1 group of 7, 1 group of 6

Dates: 25th May, 1st June, 8th June, 15th June, 22nd June, 29th June, 6/7th July

Quarter-Finals: 13th/14th July

Semi-Finals: 27th/28th July

AL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE FINAL: Sunday, 11th August (Croke Park)

==

All-Ireland Club Camogie Semi-Finals (30th November/1st December)

All-Ireland Club Camogie Finals (14th/15th December)

==

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Championship (Antrim, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford)

3rd March – Waterford vs Galway

10th March – Galway vs Tipperary

24th March – Galway vs Cork

7th April – Kilkenny vs Galway

14th April – Antrim vs Galway

21st April – Semi-Finals

27th/28th April – ALL-IRELAND MINOR FINAL (UPMC Nowlan Park)

==

Under-16A Championship 2024 (Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Limerick, Dublin)

4th/5th May – Cork vs Galway

11th/12th May – Dublin vs Galway

18th/19th May – Galway vs Kilkenny

30th June – Galway vs Limerick

7th July – Tipperary vs Galway

13th/14th July – Semi-Finals

Saturday 20th July – All-IRELAND UNDER-16 FINAL (UPMC Nowlan Park)