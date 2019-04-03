Galway Senior Ladies in the final round of the Lidl National Football League

Galway Senior Ladies Football team will face Donegal this Sunday in Corofin at 2pm in the Final round of the Lidl National League. Galway and Donegal have already qualified for the semi-finals and this game will determine who their opposition will be with Dublin and Cork who also qualified for the semi-f inals . Galway are set to make a number of changes to the team that was defeated by Dublin in the last round with 2018 All-Star Sinead Burke back in the squad and available for selection.

Galway have a number of injury concerns with Moycullen’s Aine McDonagh unavailable and Lucy Hannon who picked up an injury in the Dublin game. Nicola Ward, Noelle Connelly and Dora Gorman also remain on the long term injury list.

The Galway team to play Donegal will be announced on Thursday night.