Galway Senior Ladies Footballers book place in All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Galway are through to the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals following this comfortable victory over Laois in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Olivia Divilly and Ailbhe Davoren got two goals each along with green flags for Caoimhe Cleary, Aoife O’Rourke and Róisín Leonard.

Here is the Commentary from Tommy Devane and Katelyn Hayes.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Match Report.

Katelyn Hayes spoke to Galway Captain Ailbhe Daveron after the game.

Katelyn also got the thoughts of Player of the Match Olivia Divilly.

Katelyn finally spoke to Galway Manager Daniel Moynihan.

The draw took place for the Quarter Finals and will see Galway take on Dublin in two weeks time. John Mulligan got the reaction of the Galway Manager immediately afterwards.

Scorers – Galway: O Divilly 2-9 (1-5f), A Davoren 2-1, R Leonard 1-4, A O’Rourke 1-1, A Morrissey 0-3, C Cleary 1-0, L Coen 0-2, N Divilly 0-1, M Glynn 0-1.

Laois: M Nerney 0-4 (3f), L Kearney 1-0, O Hennessy 0-1.

GALWAY: L O’Halloran; M Jordan, S Lynch, K Geraghty; C Cleary, N Ward, É O’Riordan; M Glynn, A Davoren; N Divilly, L Ward, L Coen; E Reaney, O Divilly, A Morrissey.

Subs: R Leonard for Reaney (16), S Hynes for Jordan (ht), A Trill for N Divilly (39), A O’Rourke for Morrissey (39), M Walsh for Davoren (45).

LAOIS: N Luttrell; C Malone, S Farrelly, G Lalor; K Jacob, M Cotter, L Kearney; A Moore, A Moran; K Donoghue, O Hennessy, G Moran; M Nerney, E Lacey, A Fitzpatrick.

Subs: A Ryle for Jacob (42), R Allen for Fitzpatrick (44), A Bryan for Hennessy (52), A Cummins for Malone (55), C Scanlon for Donoghue (56).

REFEREE: Angela Gallagher (Meath)