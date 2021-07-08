Galway Senior Ladies Footballers begin Championship tomorrow evening

print

The opening round of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championships begins tomorrow evening with Galway heading to Cusack Park to take on Kerry.

Galway’s league campaign saw them lose to Mayo and Donegal but manager Gerry Fahy took the opportunity to bring several new players into the panel and give them game time.

Galway manager Gerry Fahy spoke to Tommy Devane ahead of tomorrow evening’s game..

The team was named on Monday with Galway Captain Louise Ward returning from injury to start in midfield.

Louise also spoke to Tommy Devane

Galway’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship opener with Kerry takes place in Cusack Park in Ennis tomorrow evening and will throw in at 7.30pm.

Galway Bay FM’s Live Match Coverage is brought to you in association with..