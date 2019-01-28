Galway Senior Ladies Football Squad Announced

New Galway Senior Ladies Football manager Timmy Rabbit has confirmed his squad for the upcoming 2019 league season. The team will again be captained by 2018 All Star nominee and Corofin native Tracey Leonard (pictured), while this years vice captain will be Kilkerrin Clonberne’s Louise Ward. Back in the squad is former Ireland soccer international and Barna native Dora Gorman. Dora was last with the squad in 2016 and a took a number of years out to pursue her medical career, and now a qualified doctor she is back training with the squad. Another Irish soccer international, Meabh de Burca is also in the squad, as is former Ireland rugby international and Connemara native Mairead Coyne who has throw in her lot with the Tribeswomen.

There are quite a few changes to the squad with veteran defender Emer Flaherty retiring from inter county football and 2018 All Star Sinead Burke is included in the squad but is taking a break until March. Dual star Catriona Cormican is concentrating on camogie at present.

Galway play their first league game away to Cork next Saturday Feb 2nd.

The 2019 league squad is;

1. Aine Mc Donagh (Moycullen)

2. Aoife Thompson (Mountbellew)

3. Amy Coen (Corofin)

4. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore MacHales)

5. Bronagh Murphy (St. Mary’s)

6. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

7. Ciara McCarthy (Annaghdown)

8. Dora Gorman

9. Dearbhla Gower (Corofin)

10. Emile Gavin (Claregalway)

11. Fabienne Cooney (Claregalway)

12. Leanne Coen (Corofin)

13. Lynsey Noone (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

14. Lucy Hannon (Dunmore MacHales)

15. Linda Booth (St Brendans)

16. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

17. Lisa Gannon (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

18. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

19. Mairead Coyne (Grainne Mhaoil)

20. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)

21. Mairead Seoighe (Clonbur)

22. Meath de Barca (St. Michaels)

23. Niamh Daly (St Gabriels)

24. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

25. Noelle Connolly (Glenamaddy Williamstown)

26. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

27. Riona Ni Flatharta (Leitir Mor)

28. Roisin Leonard (Corofin)

29. Roisin Ni Chongaile (Moycullen)

30. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore MacHales)

31. Sarah Ni Lionsigh (Leitir Mor)

32. Shauna Molloy (St Furseys)

33. Sinead Burke (Ballyboden St Endas)

34. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)