Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Waterford

There are 9 changes on the Galway Team to play Waterford in Walsh Park on Sunday. The game is live on Galway Bay Fm at 2.00pm.

Into the team that defeated Offaly last time out come: Fergal Flannery, Jack Grealish, Ronan Burke, Aidan Harte, Kevin Hussey & Padraig Mannion in defence, Cathal Mannion in midfield, while in attack Joe Canning & Davy Glennon return.

The Galway Team is…

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish

3. Ronan Burke

4. Aidan Harte

5. Kevin Hussey

6. Padraig Mannion

7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion

9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke

11. Joe Canning

12. Brian Concannon

13. Conor Whelan

14. Jason Flynn

15. Davy Glennon