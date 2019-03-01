Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Waterford

There are 9 changes on the Galway Team to play Waterford in Walsh Park on Sunday. The game is live on Galway Bay Fm at 2.00pm.
Into the team that defeated Offaly last time out come: Fergal Flannery, Jack Grealish, Ronan Burke, Aidan Harte, Kevin Hussey & Padraig Mannion in defence, Cathal Mannion in midfield, while in attack Joe Canning & Davy Glennon return.
The Galway Team is…
1. Fergal Flannery
2. Jack Grealish
3. Ronan Burke
4. Aidan Harte
5. Kevin Hussey
6. Padraig Mannion
7. Gearoid McInerney
8. Cathal Mannion
9. Sean Loftus
10. Niall Burke
11. Joe Canning
12. Brian Concannon
13. Conor Whelan
14. Jason Flynn
15. Davy Glennon