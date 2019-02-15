Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin

There are 7 changes on the Galway Team to play Dublin in Round 3 of the NHL on Sunday.

Into the team comes Niall Burke & Gearoid McInerney for their first starts of the season following their exploits with Oranmore Maree last Sunday.

Also reinstated are Fergal Flannery in goal, Jack Grealish, Ronan Burke & Kevin Hussey in defence, with Sean Bleahene starting in attack as the Galway management continue to rotate their squad. The 7 to lose out are Colm Callanan, Darren Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Greg Lally, Johnny Coen, Sean Kilduff and Thomas Monaghan.

The Galway Team is…

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish

3. Ronan Burke

4. Aidan Harte

5. Kevin Hussey

6. Padraig Mannion

7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion

9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke

11. Joe Canning

12. Sean Bleahene

13. Brian Concannon

14. Jason Flynn

15. Davy Glennon