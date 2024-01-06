Galway Senior Hurling team named for Walsh Cup opener against Offaly

Galway hand Walsh Cup debuts to Loughrea’s Shane Morgan and Michael Walsh of Ardrahan for Sunday’s opening round against Offaly in Tullamore.

Cianan Fahy is named at wing back with Donal O’Shea and Gavin Lee at midfield.

The Cooney brothers – Kevin and John, are joined in attack by Loughrea duo Jamie Ryan and Martin McManus.

Eanna Murphy, Gearoid McInerney, Cianan Fahy and Kevin Cooney are the only 4 who started the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick last July.

The game will be live on Galway Bay FM at 1.30pm.

The Galway team is…

1.Eanna Murphy

2. Stephen Morgan

3. TJ Brennan

4. Micheal Walsh

5. Cianan Fahy

6. Gearoid McInerney

7. Tiernan Killeen

8. Donal O’Shea

9. Gavin Lee

10. Jamie Ryan

11. Jason Flynn

12. John Cooney

13. Kevin Cooney

14. Martin McManus

15. Declan McLaughlin

16. Darrach Fahy

17. Daniel Loftus

18. David Concannon

19. Ian McGlynn

20. Sean O’Hanlon

21. Alex Connaire

22. Tom Monoghan

23. Liam Collins

24. Adrian Prendergast

25. Padraic Mannion

26. Evan Niland