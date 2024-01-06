Galway Bay FM

6 January 2024

Galway Senior Hurling team named for Walsh Cup opener against Offaly

Galway hand Walsh Cup debuts to Loughrea’s Shane Morgan and Michael Walsh of Ardrahan for Sunday’s opening round against Offaly in Tullamore.

Cianan Fahy is named at wing back with Donal O’Shea and Gavin Lee at midfield.
The Cooney brothers – Kevin and John, are joined in attack by Loughrea duo Jamie Ryan and Martin McManus.

Eanna Murphy, Gearoid McInerney, Cianan Fahy and Kevin Cooney are the only 4 who started the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick last July.

The game will be live on Galway Bay FM at 1.30pm.

The Galway team is…

1.Eanna Murphy

2. Stephen Morgan
3. TJ Brennan
4. Micheal Walsh

5. Cianan Fahy
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Tiernan Killeen

8. Donal O’Shea
9. Gavin Lee

10. Jamie Ryan
11. Jason Flynn
12. John Cooney

13. Kevin Cooney
14. Martin McManus
15. Declan McLaughlin

16. Darrach Fahy
17. Daniel Loftus
18. David Concannon
19. Ian McGlynn
20. Sean O’Hanlon
21. Alex Connaire
22. Tom Monoghan
23. Liam Collins
24. Adrian Prendergast
25. Padraic Mannion
26. Evan Niland

