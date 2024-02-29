Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

Galway Senior Hurling Captain looking forward to Saturday’s Family Fun Day for Hand in Hand

This Saturday will see the Galway Hurlers team up with Loughrea based charity Hand in Hand for a special fundraiser.

The hurlers will be hosting a Family Fun Day event in Pearse Stadium, Salthill from 12-2pm.

They wish to invite all future stars to a “meet and greet” with squad and management members where there will be loads of chances to meet the players, get autographs and selfies and all while supporting a truly deserving cause.

There will also be chances to win some great prizes.

Galway Captain Conor Whelan is one of the hurlers who is looking forward to Saturday.

He spoke to Niall Canavan.

About Hand in Hand

Hand in Hand Children’s charity was established in 2006 by a group of volunteers in Galway.

The mission of Hand in Hand is to alleviate, as much as is possible, the stress and anxiety that is inherent with a diagnosis of childhood cancer.

The charity provides a comprehensive range of practical and emotional support services to all affected families throughout their child’s treatment. These free of charge supports range from counselling, play therapy, complementary therapies, hot meals, laundry, and domestic cleaning.

Hand in Hand work with families in every county throughout Ireland who are affected by childhood cancer.

To support this event please click on the link https://handinhandcharity.ie/donate/

 

