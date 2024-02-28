Galway Senior Hurlers team up with Hand in Hand for Family Funday Fundraising Event!

Share story:

On Saturday, the Galway Senior Hurlers will host a Family Fun Day event in Pearse Stadium, Salthill from 12-2pm.

They wish to invite all future stars to a “meet and greet” with squad and management members.

There will be plenty of opportunities for selfies, photographs, and autographs as well as the chance to win some fabulous prizes while supporting a truly deserving cause.

Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity is based in Loughrea, Co Galway. The charity provides practical and emotional support to children and their families who are affected by childhood cancer.

Ahead of the event, Galway Senior Hurler Cianan Fahy spoke to Niall Canavan

To support this event please click on the link https://handinhandcharity.ie/donate/

Pat McDonagh said that Supermac’s was delighted to be involved with the fundraiser. “I commend the players for taking part in this worthy event,” he said. “It shows a sense of community and togetherness that is an important characteristic of any team. Supermac’s is delighted to be associated with the Meet and Greet event on Sunday and we are particularly happy that the benefit will go to a children’s charity, Hand in Hand. These players are their hero’s and it will mean a lot to them. We urge everyone to come along on the day to this event and to make a donation to this worthy cause.”