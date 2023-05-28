Galway Senior Hurlers Qualify For Leinster Final Following Thriller With Dublin – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers came from twelve points down at one stage to draw with Dublin and in doing so qualify for the Leinster Senior Hurling Final where they will play Kilkenny who lost to Wexford in their final group game.

The Leinster Final will be played in Croke Park on June 11th.

It was an amazing comeback from Galway who had trailed by ten points at Half Time but some brilliant scores near the end had them a point up only for Dublin to equalise at the end.

Here is the commentary of the game with Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh.

Presented by John Mulligan

Niall Canavan has the Full Time Report

Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh looked back at the game and picked out their moments

After the game, Galway manager Henry Shefflin spoke to the media including our own Niall Canavan

Finally, Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue spoke to the media

Galway: Eanna Murphy (0-01, 0-01f); TJ Brennan, Gearoid McInerney, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithi Burke (1-00), Fintan Burke (0-01); Joseph Cooney (0-05), Ronan Glennon (0-01); Conor Cooney, Tom Monaghan (0-03), Evan Niland (0-10, 0-06f); Kevin Cooney (0-03), Conor Whelan, Declan McLoughlin.

Subs: Brian Concannon for McLoughlin h/t, Jack Grealish for Brennan h/t, Sean Linnane for F Burke 43, Jason Flynn (0-01) for Glennon 49, Liam Collins for C Cooney 64.

Dublin: Sean Brennan; John Bellew, Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O’Donnell (0-02); Conor Burke (0-01), Paddy Doyle, Daire Gray (0-01); Mark Grogan (0-01), Conor Donohoe (0-01); Sean Currie, Chris O’Leary, Cian Boland (0-03); Danny Sutcliffe (1-02), Cian O’Sullivan (1-01), Donal Burke (0-10, 0-06f, 0-01 65).

Subs: Alex Considine for O’Leary 56, Dara Purcell for O’Sullivan 64, Paul Crummey for Boland 67, James Madden for Donohoe 68, Fergal Whitely for Grogan 74.

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).