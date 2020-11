Galway Senior Hurlers 70 Minutes Away From All-Ireland Final

print

GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview

Galway v Limerick

Croke Park – Sunday – 4pm

This Sunday, Galway will attempt to make it to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final for the 26th Time since the Championships began when they take on Limerick in the Final at Croke Park. In the 25 times that Galway have made the final, they have only won it on 5 occasions.

A win will also see Galway return to the final for the first time in two years. The 2018 final seeing them defeated by Sunday’s opponents in a dramatic final.

Times have changed and there is a new manager at the helm in Shane O’Neill and he spoke to Sean Walsh in the build up to Sunday’s game.

Galway’s win over Tipperary in the Quarter-Final was helped in no small part by a brilliant goal by Aidan Harte late in the game. The Gort man also spoke to Sean.

=========================================

Galway v Limerick – The last Five Championship Meetings

1980 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Date: 7th September 1980 in Croke Park

Galway 2-15 Limerick 3-9

1981 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Date: 2nd August 1981 in Croke Park

Galway 1-8 Limerick 0-11

1981 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final replay

Date: 16th August 1981 in Croke Park

Galway 4-16 Limerick 2-17

2006 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Qualifiers

Date: 9th July 2006 in the Gaelic Grounds

Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-14

2018 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final

Date: 19th August 2018 in Croke Park

Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18

=========================================

Galway – 2020 – The story So far….

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi – Final

Galway 1-27 Wexford 0-17

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-9 (1 sideline, 1 65), Brian Concannon 1-4, Conor Whelan 0-4, Sean Loftus 0-2, Padraic Mannion 0-2, Cathal Mannion 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-1, Shane Cooney 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-8 (4f), Rory O’Connor 0-3, Paudie Foley 0-2 (1 65), Kevin Foley 0-1, Paul Morris 0-1, Aidan Nolan 0-1, Mark Fanning 0-1 (f)

GALWAY: Eanna Murphy; Sean Loftus, Fintan Burke, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Shane Cooney; Cathal Mannion, Johnny Coen; Conor Cooney, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan, Jason Flynn. Subs: Niall Burke for Jason Flynn (54), Sean Linnane for Conor Cooney (63), Adrian Tuohey for Aidan Harte (67), Evan Nilan for Brian Concannon (69), TJ Brennan for Shane Cooney (73)

WEXFORD: Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, Joe O’Connor; Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, Shaun Murphy; Kevin Foley, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Aidan Nolan, Lee Chin, Liam Og McGovern; Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris. Subs: Jack O’Connor for Liam Og McGovern (41), Damien Reck for Aidan Nolan (57), Mikie Dwyer for Paul Morris (65)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Kilkenny 2-20 Galway 0-24

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-10 (9f), Richie Hogan 1-2, Conor Browne 0-2, Martin Keoghan 0-2, John Donnelly 0-1, Padraig Walsh 0 -1, Liam Blanchfield 0-1, Eoin Cody 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-14 (9f, 1 sideline, 1 ’65), Conor Whelan 0-2, Johnny Coen 0-2, David Burke 0-2, Brian Concannon 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Cathal Mannion 0-1

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy; Conor Delaney, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Pádraig Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Conor Browne; Richie Leahy, Conor Fogarty; John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Martin Keoghan; Walter Walsh, Colin Fennelly, Eoin Cody. Subs: Richie Hogan for Walter Walsh (45), Liam Blanchfield for Colin Fennelly (52), Richie Reid for Conor Fogarty (56), Niall Brassil for Eoin Cody (61), Alan Murphy for Richie Leahy (61)

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Seán Loftus, Daithí Burke, Shane Cooney; Joseph Cooney, Gearóid McInerney, Fintan Burke; Padraic Mannion, Johnny Coen; Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Joe Canning; Conor Whelan, Niall Burke, Brian Concannon. Subs: Aidan Harte for Sean Loftus (ht), Jason Flynn for Niall Burke (40), David Burke for Conor Cooney (59), Adrian Tuohey for Johnn Coen (69), Sean Linnane for Shane Cooney (70)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Galway 3-23 Tipperary 2-24

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-14 (12f, 1 sideline), Cathal Mannion 1-3, Brian Concannon 1-0, Aidan Harte 1-0, Conor Cooney 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Sean Loftus 0-1, Jason Flynn 0-1, Joseph Cooney 0-1, Johnny Coen 0-1,

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-6, Seamus Callanan 1-2 (1f) (5f), Noel McGrath 0-4, Patrick Maher 1-0, Alan Flynn 0-2, Michael Breen 0-2, Dan McCormack 0-2, Niall O’Meara 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1, Barry Heffernan 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Ronan Maher 0-1 (f), Brian Hogan 0-1 (f)

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Aidan Harte, Daithí Burke, Shane Cooney; Fintan Burke, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney; Padraic Mannion, Johnny Coen; Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion, David Burke; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Brian Concannon. Subs: Jason Flynn for Johnny Coen (ht), Adrian Tuohey for David Burke (ht), Sean Loftus for Fintan Burke (58) , Evan Niland for Conor Cooney (58), Darren Morrissey for Shane Cooney (71)

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Brendan Maher; Barry Heffernan, Pádraic Maher, Niall O’Meara; Alan Flynn, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris. Subs: Willie Connors for Patrick Maher (50), John McGrath for Noel McGrath (53), Paddy Cadell for Niall O’Meara (58), Paul Flynn for Jason Forde (65), Mark Kehoe for Dan McCormack (73)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)