Galway Senior Footballers wins first game in Allianz League – Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Footballers overcame Tyrone in Tuam Stadium on Sunday afternoon to get their first win of the Allianz National League.

The 0-16 to 0-13 was impressive on many fronts against a side who were determined to stop their opponents in front of a good crowd.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Barry Cullinane.

The Full Time Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Jonathan also spoke to Man of the Match Matthew Tierney

Scorers for Galway: Matthew Tierney 0-6 (3fs), Cathal Sweeney and Paul Conroy (2fs) 0-3 each,Seán Kelly, Ian Burke, Jack Glynn, and Peter Cooke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-4 (2fs), Cathal McShane (1m) and Darragh Canavan (2fs) 0-2 each, Cormac Quinn, Cormac Munroe, Peter Harte, Pádraig Hampsey, and Richie Donnelly 0-1 each.

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Eoghan Kelly, Seán Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Daniel O’Flaherty; Paul Conroy, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney; Patrick Kelly, Ian Burke, Eoin Finnerty.

Subs: Johnny McGrath for O’Flaherty (HT), Cathal Sweeney for E Finnerty (HT), John Maher for P Kelly (69), Rob Finnerty for McDaid (70).

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Cormac Munroe, Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey; Cormac Quinn, Peter Harte, Niall Devlin; Brian Kennedy, Frank Burns; Conor Meyler, Conn Kilpatrick, Niall Sludden; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Joe Oguz for Devlin (50), Ruairí Canavan for Sludden (55), Richie Donnelly for Quinn (58), Mattie Donnelly for Burns (63).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).