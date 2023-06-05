Galway Senior Footballers Two From Two In All-Ireland Series – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers are two from two in the All-Ireland Football Championship Group Stages following a eight point win over Westmeath on Saturday evening in Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Galway’s 0-20 to 0-12 was hard fought however, with Westmeath leading by a point at Half Time and it was not until the later stages that Galway pulled away.

Here is the commentary from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane.

Presented by Doc O’Connor.

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time report

Galway manager Padraig Joyce give his post-match reaction to the media after the game

Man of the match Peter Cooke spoke to Jonathan Higgins after the game

Scorers for Galway: P Cooke, S Walsh (3fs) 0-4 each, D Comer 0-3, J Heaney (1mark), C Hernon 0-2 each, P Conroy, C Sweeney, M Tierney (‘45’), I Burke, J Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1f), R O’Toole, L Loughlin 0-2 each, J Smith, R Wallace, R Connellan, S McCartan, S Smith, E Mulvihill 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, J Glynn; C Hernon, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, P Cooke; M Tierney, C Sweeney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, S Walsh.

Subs: T Culhane for Finnerty (inj., 7), J Maher for Culhane (46), D Comer for Burke (55), P Kelly for Walsh (69), S Mulkerrin for Hernon (70+3).

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; J Gonoud, R Wallace, A McCormack; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, D Lynch; L Loughlin, J Heslin, S Smith.

Subs: J Lynam for Duncan (inj., 20), D Giles for J Smith (inj., 47), S Baker for S Smith (48), E Mulvihill for Gonoud (55), C Dillon for McCormack (64).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).