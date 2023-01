The Galway Senior Footballers started 2023 with a comfortable 3-21 to 1-13 win over Leitrim in the Quarter Final of the FBD League played at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Airdome in Bekan.

Galway led by 2-12 to 0-5 at Half Time.

Here is the Commentary of Galway’s win with Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

First Half

Second Half