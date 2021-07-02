Galway Senior Footballers preparing to lock horns with Roscommon in Connacht Semi-Final

print

The Galway Senior Footballers face Roscommon on Sunday next in the Semi-Final of the Connacht Championship in Hyde Park (Throw in – 1.15pm).

For both teams, it is an opportunity to make up for league disappointments with Galway beaten by Monaghan after extra time and Roscommon beaten by Armagh.

Defeat will also end the footballing year of either county with the All-Ireland Championship being straight knock out.

Both teams named their starting fifteens on Friday with the Galway team showing eight changes from the team beaten by Mayo in the Connacht Final last year.

The Galway team is

Kevin Dwyer spoke to members of the Galway panel and management ahead of Sunday’s game.

Kevin first spoke to Galway selector John Concannon

Kevin them spoke to Galway full back Sean Mulkerrin

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham made three changes from the team that lost to Armagh in the National League relegation play-off.

The Roscommon team is