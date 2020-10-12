Galway Senior Footballers Gearing Up For Resumption Of Allianz National League On Sunday

Sport
The Galway Senior Footballers play the first of their two remaining Allianz National Football League games on Sunday next when they face Mayo in Tuam Stadium (Throw In – 2pm).

Padraig Joyce’s side are top of the table with two games to go and with no Semi-Finals or Finals this year, two wins from their remaining games against Mayo and Dublin will see Galway win the league for the first time since 1981 when they beat Roscommon in the Final in Croke Park.

The Galway manager meet with the media this morning in Loughgeorge and he spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer…

Allianz Football League Roinn 1

PosTeamPWDLFAPts
1Galway540196748
2Kerry531192887
3Tyrone530267816
4Dublin522182786
5Donegal521284665
6Monaghan521279775
7Mayo511368833
8Meath500564850
The League Table ahead of this weekend’s games.
