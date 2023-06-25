Galway Senior Footballers Bow out of the Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s involvement in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship came to a disappointing end on Sunday afternoon when beaten by Mayo in the Preliminary Quarter Final played in Pearse Stadium.

David McBrien’s Second Half goal levelled matters after Galway had led by 0-8 to 0-3 at Half Time and despite some late points could not get the scores that would have forced extra time and Mayo now go through to the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Commentary from Ollie Turner, Barry Cullinane, Jonathan Higgins and Kevin Dwyer.

Presented by John Mulligan

Kevin Dwyer has the Full Time Match Report

After the game, Galway manager Padraic Joyce spoke to Jonathan Higgins

Mayo Selector Stephen Rochford spoke to Rob Murphy

Scorers for Mayo: David McBrien 1-0, Tommy Conroy, Paddy Durcan, and Ryan O’Donoghue (1f) 0-2 each, Kevin McLoughlin, Stephen Coen, Cillian O’Connor, and James Carr 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-4 (4fs), John Maher and Matthew Tierney (1m) 0-2 each, Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer, Peter Cooke, and Paul Conroy 0-1 each.

Mayo: Colm Reape; Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Jack Coyne; Paddy Durcan, Jason Doherty, Eoghan McLaughlin; Stephen Coen, Diarmuid O’Connor; Jack Carney, Kevin McLoughlin, Jordan Flynn; Ryan O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy.

Subs: Enda Hession for Doherty (HT), Cillian O’Connor for McLoughlin (45), Mattie Ruane for Carney (59), James Carr for O’Shea (62), Donnacha McHugh for Coyne (70+2).

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Seán Fitzgerald, Johnny McGrath; Seán Kelly, Cian Hernon, John Daly; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke, Cillian McDaid; Matthew Tierney, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Ian Burke for Comer (HT), Cathal Sweeney for Heaney (48), Rob Finnerty for Hernon (62), Tomo Culhane for Cooke (69).

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone).