Galway Senior Footballers book place in All-Ireland Quarter Final – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers will be in the draw for the Quarter Final of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on Monday following a three point win over Monaghan on Saturday.

The 0-14 to 0-11 win was played in terrible conditions in Pearse Stadium and sees Padraic Joyce’s side in the draw on Monday Morning.

Here is the commentary of the game from Jonathan Higgins and Barry Cullinane with comments from Kevin Dwyer.

The Full Time Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Galway’s John Maher

Jonathan also spoke to Galway Manager Padraic Joyce

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, Seán Fitzgerald, Seán Mulkerrin; Johnny McGrath, Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh; Paul Conroy (0-3), Matthew Tierney (0-2, 0-2f); Cein Darcy, Seán Kelly, Cillian McDaid; Robert Finnerty (0-5, 0-3f), Shane Walsh (0-1, 0-1f), John Maher (0-1).

Subs: Liam Ó’Conghaile (0-1) for Walsh (26), Damien Comer (0-1) for Darcy (41), Johnny Heaney for McDaid (65), Cian Hernon for Kelly (68), Daniel Ó’Flaherty for Finnerty (70).

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Killian Lavelle, Ryan O’Toole, Ryan Wylie; Jason Irwin, Ryan McAnespie, Conor McCarthy (0-1); Gary Mohan (0-1), Joel Wilson; Michael Hamill, Micheál Bannigan (0-2, 0-1f), Barry McBennett; Andrew Woods, Jack McCarron (0-3, 0-2f), Stephen O’Hanlon (0-2).

Subs: Thomas McPhillips for McAnespie (28), Conor McManus (0-02, 0-02f) for Mohan (45), Micheál McCarville for Wilson (53), Ciarán McNulty for McCarron (58), Seán Jones for Hamill (68).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).