Galway Senior Football Championship Weekend Preview

The 2019 Galway Senior Football Championship kicks-off this weekend with all 18 clubs in action across five different venues. This year sees a new format: three groups of six teams with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage. The third-placed team in each group retains Senior Status for 2019. The bottom two teams in the group enter the Relegation Playoff.

Group 1- Salthill-Knocknacarra v Barna on Saturday in Moycullen at 2:30pm

This local derby could be tighter than last year’s affair when Salthill-Knocknacarra won by 2-13 to 0-8. Salthill-Knocknacarra are bottom in Division 1 of the Senior League after losing five of their six games, while Barna are mid-table in Division 2. Last year, Salthill-Knocknacarra were defeated by Mountbellew-Moylough in the county semi-final, while Barna defeated Cortoon Shamrocks after a replay in the Relegation Play-off final.

Salthill-Knocknacarra will be without stalwarts Finian Hanley (knee-injury) and Seán Armstrong who is taking a break away from the game. Evan Murphy is also out (cruciate).

For Barna, Tom Curran will captain the side for centre-forward, while Ryan Folan, Ray Conneely, goalie James Keane and Declan Walsh are key players.



Managers: Anthony Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) & Cossie Gilmore (Bearna)

Captains: Evan Wynne (Salthill-Knocknacarra) & Tom Curran (Barna)

Odds: Salthill/Knocknacarra win – 1/4, Draw – 9/1, Barna win – 10/3

St. Michael’s v An Spidéal in Moycullen on Saturday at 4:15pm –

2015 runners-up St. Michael’s are mid-table in Division 1, as they take on newcomers An Spidéal, who won the Intermediate Championship last year. It’s their first meeting at senior level and St. Michael’s will be relying on their county star Eamonn Brannigan, and experienced men like Eddie Hoare, who is also running for election to Galway City Council at the weekend.

An Spidéal will have Manus Breathnach, and the Ó Laoi brothers – Ciáran (captain), Antaine and Finian. Antaine has started in Galway’s two victories in the Connacht Championship against London and Sligo while Finian came on as a late sub in Ruislip.



Managers: Alan Glynn (St. Michael’s) & Donal Ó Fatharta (An Spidéal)

Odds: St. Michael’s win – Evens, Draw – 13/2, An Spidéal win – Evens

Milltown v Killererin in Tuam Stadium on Saturday at 7:30pm

Milltown are 4th in Division 1 and they come up against Killererin who have struggled in Division 3. Milltown were defeated by Salthill/Knocknacarra in the Quarter-Final stage last season, whereas Killererin didn’t advance from the group but stayed up.

Newly-appointed Milltown manager Diarmuid Blake will be looking to get their SFC campaign off to a good start. Milltown have a nice blend of youth and experience with players like Mark Hehir, James Kavanagh, and the Martin brothers – Michael and John, and young players like Eoin Mannion, Jack Kirrane and Liam Costello giving them youthful exuberance. But Milltown will be missing veteran Darren Mullahy through injury.

Killererin’s manager Jimmy Murphy returns with a new management team with plenty of experience, particularly with club legend Tommie Joyce, who trains the team. Joyce was a player-manager in Killererin’s 2010 county final win over Corofin. Killererin have lost four of their five games in Division 3 and drew the other. They will be looking to county senior panelist Mikey Boyle to try and cause an upset.

Managers: Diarmuid Blake (Milltown) & Jimmy Murphy (Killererin)

Odds: Milltown win – 1/5, Draw 11/1, Killererin win – 7/2

Group 2 – Annaghdown v Claregalway in Kenny Park on Saturday at 5:15pm

Another local derby, Annaghdown and Claregalway is part of a double-header with Tuam Stars and Corofin in Athenry on Saturday evening. Annaghdown were defeated by Corofin in last year’s county semi-final and they meet their near-neighbours for the first time in the Senior Championship since 2007.

Annaghdown will be missing Galway captain Damien Comer and Galway midfielder Ciaran Duggan, but they still have some big game players in Niall Coleman, Eoghan Kerin and Frankie Burke.

Claregalway have been an underage powerhouse for the past decade and will plenty of firepower up front with Mark Rohan and Galway’s Danny Cummins. They currently sit third in Division 2, having played six games, winning three, drawing two and losing one. It is Claregalway’s second year in senior since winning the Intermediate County Final in 2017.

Managers: Michael Geoghegan (Annaghdown) & Alan Moran (Claregalway)

Odds: Annaghdown win 1/2, Draw 7/1, Claregalway win 15/8

Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir v St. James’ in Clonbur on Saturday at 5:45pm

A replay of the 2009 Intermediate County Final, which Leitir Móir won, this is their first ever Senior Championship meeting. Leitir Móir are third from bottom in Division 3 while St. James are bottom of the table in Division 2, losing all six matches that they have played.

The Jimmies finished second in a group with Corofin last year but were defeated by Annaghdown in the Quarter-Final.

Leitir Móir went into the Relegation Play-off but stayed up after drawing with Cortoon Shamrocks and defeating Kilconly. Leitir Móir’s star player is Galway full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, while captain Mark Ó Fatharta and Ferdia Breathnach are key players.

St. James’ will be delighted to welcome back Paul Conroy, who suffered a double-broken leg last year playing for Galway against Kerry at the Super 8s. TG4 Underdog’s star Fintan Cooney, who played for Galway in the FBD League is unavailable as he is travelling but the experienced Johnny Duane and Eoin Concannon will make the city side favourites.



Managers: Maitias Barrett (Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir) & Pat Fallon (St. James’)

Odds: St. James’ win 3/10, Draw 8/1, Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir win 3/1

Corofin v Tuam Stars in Kenny Park on Saturday at 7pm

This is perhaps the tie of the weekend. The two clubs are fierce rivals with All-Ireland champions Corofin, 36 games undefeated in Galway since 2013. Tuam are undefeated in Division 1 having won four games out of four under new manager Tommy Carton and are the last club to beat Corofin in the 2012 Semi-Final.



Corofin will be looking to pick up where they left off, two months ago after defeating Dr Crokes handily in the All-Ireland club final. But they may be missing star Kieran Molloy after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Galway’s win over Sligo last weekend in the Connacht Championship.

Tuam Stars had a poor season last season, as they defeated Barna in a relegation play-off to stay up at senior level. County star Gary O’Donnell, Galway Junior full-back Dara Ó Ruairc and inspirational forward Jamie Murphy will be the main players for the Stars.

Managers: Kevin O’Brien (Corofin) & Tommy Carton (Tuam Stars)

Odds: Corofin win 1/10, Draw 14/1, Tuam Stars win 11/2

Group 3 – An Cheathrú Rua v Caherlistrane in Clonbur on Saturday at 4pm

It’s their first SFC meeting since 2010, when Caherlistrane won 0-13 to 1-7. An Cheathrú Rua are second in Division 2, with four wins out of six. Last year, they stayed up in senior thanks to a win over Tuam Stars after extra-time.

Caherlistrane are second from bottom in Division 1, having won one of six matches. Last year, Caherlistrane lost out to Corofin in the Quarter-Finals.

1996 County Champions, An Cheathrú Rua will be looking to have a better campaign this year than previous. Keith Ó Gairbhin has taken the reins this season.

Newly-appointed Caherlistrane manager Enda Cregg will be looking to players Cein D’arcy, Stephen Lawless, Eric Monahan, and the ever-reliable Cormac Bane to guide the Queally’s to success.



Managers: Keith Ó Gairbhin (An Cheathrú Rua) & Enda Cregg (Caherlistrane)

Odds: Caherlistrane 4/9, Draw 15/2, An Cheathrú Rua 21/10

Mountbellew-Moylough v Monivea-Abbey in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday at 6:45pm

In last year’s County Final, Mountbellew-Moylough came within seconds of dethroning Corofin, but Mícheál Lundy kicked an equaliser, and Corofin subsequently won the replay. They are top of the table in Division 1, level on points with Corofin and Tuam Stars but they have a better score difference. Monivea-Abbey are on form this year, they top Division 3 having won five out of six games. It is the first time the two sides have met in the Championship since the 2016 county semi-final, which Mountbellew-Moylough won 3-15 to 1-4.

Mountbellew-Moylough have been dealt a blow ahead of the tie with former Galway player Eoin Finnerty ruled out through injury to add to an already lengthy injury list. The Daly brothers – Michael (captain) and John, who both started in Galway’s matches against London and Sligo, will carry the club’s hopes. Joe Bergin and Aaron McHugh are playing for another year, while Cathal Kenny returns from abroad.

2016 Intermediate Champions, Monivea-Abbey will get a massive boost from Galway footballer Cillian McDaid returning from his stint in the AFL. It is 50/50 on whether dual-player Caoilim Mulry will be fully fit for the match. However with their opponents injuries, it will give Monivea-Abbey a puncher’s chance.

Managers: Michael Donnellan (Mountbellew-Moylough) & Brian Mulry (Monivea-Abbey)

Odds: Mountbellew-Moylough win 1/4, Draw 9/1, Monivea-Abbey win 10/3

Maigh Cuilinn v Killannin in Oughterard on Sunday at 12:30pm

This is the only SFC game taking place on Sunday, and it is another local derby that promises to be a humdinger. Killannin are 5th in Division 1 having won three out of six games. Maigh Cuilinn are third from bottom having played six matches, winning two, drawing two and losing two.

It is a repeat of the 2014 Intermediate County Final, which Killannin won 0-13 0-10, this was the game when Galway manager Kevin Walsh famously came on for Killannin at the age of 45.

Maigh Cuilinn will have plenty of experience to call upon. Four of their players are currently on the county panel, Gareth Bradshaw, Peter Cooke, David Wynne and Sean Kelly. But it is not known if Kelly or Cooke will be fit for this encounter.

Killannin also have some influential players, Galway star Johnny Heaney and the Sweeney twins – Paddy and Cathal bring plenty of know-how in a big club game.

The last time the two sides met was in 2017 SFC and Maigh Cuilinn were victorious, 1-11 to 0-13.

It promises to be exciting and dramatic weekend. Coverage of all games will be on Galway Bay FM.









