Galway Senior Football Championship taking shape

After the weekend’s games in the Galway Senior Football Championship, there are 8 games remaining to decide the quarter-final line-up and which six teams go into the relegation battle. The top 2 teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals, along with the best 3rd placed team from Groups 1 and 2. The remaining quarter-final place will be decided by a play-off between the 3rd place team in Group 3 and a 3rd place team from either Group 1 or 2. Six teams will enter relegation, the bottom two teams in each group. Four of these six teams will play the relegation round robin from which two teams drop down to Intermediate for next year.

Relegation semi-finals: 5th place Group 1 v 5th place Group 2, 4th place Group 3 v Best 6th place Group 1 or 2

Relegation Round Robin: 2 x Semi-Final losers, 5th place Group 3, Worst 6th place Group 1 or 2.

Here is a detailed look at the three groups.

Group 1:

Weekend results: Milltown 1-11 Annaghdown 0-12, St. James 1-9 An Spidéal 0-7, Maigh Cuilinn 2-16 Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 3-7

Final Round Fixtures: Milltown v St James, Annaghdown v Maigh Cuilinn, Naomh Anna Leitir Mór v An Spideal.

Verdict: Defending champions Maigh Cuilinn are safely through to the quarter-finals as group winners, regardless of the result of their final-round game against Annaghdown. For their part, Annaghdown can’t improve on 4th place in the group, having lost to both Milltown and St James, who will battle it out for second place in the final round. That Milltown v St James game will be at the same time as the three games in Group 2 as the four results are all interlinked. The bottom two, Leitir Mór and An Spideal are heading into relegation, but the winner of their final round game will, at least, give themselves an extra chance of staying up.

Group 2

Weekend results: Corofin 2-18 Caherlistrane 0-4, Barna 0-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8, Killannin 3-14 Oughterard 1-12

Final Round Fixtures: Corofin v Barna, Salthill Knocknacarra v Oughterard, Killannin v Caherlistrane

Verdict: Corofin are comfortably into the quarter-finals as group winners, but the race for the next two places is wide open. Despite their one-point win over Salthill Knocknacarra, Barna will have to get something from the final-round game against Corofin or they will they miss out on the quarter-finals and could even drop into relegation. Salthill Knocknacarra will be relieved to have a chance to rectify their slip-up against Barna when they take on Oughterard in the final round. A win for John O’Mahony’s side will guarantee at least a play-off for a quarter-final place, but if they lose to Oughterard and Killannin beat Caherlistrane, the sea-siders will end up in relegation and Killannin would take second place in the group. Caherlistrane have to win to stay out of relegation and a win, coupled with victories for Corofin and Salthill Knocknacarra, would see them claim third place in the group and a play-off for the quarter-finals.

Group 3

Weekend results: Claregalway 2-16 St Michael’s 1-12, Dunmore MacHales 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-10

Final Round Fixtures: Claregalway v Dunmore MacHales, Mountbellew Moylough v Tuam Stars

Verdict: Despite their one-point win over Tuam Stars, Dunmore MacHales have to get something from their final-round game against Claregalway or they will end up in relegation. A draw would be enough for a play-off for Dunmore and send Claregalway through as group runners-up. Theoretically, Dunmore could even top the group with a big win over Claregalway and a Tuam Stars victory over Mountbellew Moylough. Tuam Stars have to beat Mountbellew Moylough and hope Dunmore lose to Claregalway to avoid relegation and stay in the championship. St Michaels, who have played all their games, need Dunmore and Tuam to both lose to stay in the championship and avoid relegation. Claregalway are guaranteed at least a play-off, but can seal an automatic quarter-final place with a draw or win against Dunmore. Mountbellew Moylough know that a draw is enough to top the group.