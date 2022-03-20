Galway Senior Camogie team qualify for league final with win over Tipperary

A pointed free by Rebecca Hennelly in the eighth minute of injury time gave Galway a 1-11 to 0-13 triumph over heroic and heartbroken Tipperary in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League in Ballinasloe.

The free was a hotly-contested one by the Tipp management after Claire Hogan was adjudged to have charged into Sarah Dervan but referee John Dermody stuck to his guns and Hennelly held her nerve from outside the 45 and close to the sideline to hit the crucial score that gives Galway a place in the final against Cork on April 9.

Full Time report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy got the reaction from Galway manager Cathal Murray