Galway’s Senior Camogie team put in an impressive performance to beat Cork by 1-11 to 1-10 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon and qualify for the VERY National Camogie League Final where they will play Cork.

Here is the Commentary from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins

Tommy Devane has the full time report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Niamh Hanniffy